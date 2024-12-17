(BIVN) – The popular visitor center store at Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park will relocate in early 2025.
The Hawaiʻi Pacific Parks Association’s will be moving its sales operations from the HVNP Visitor Center to the Kilauea Military Camp down the road.
From a Hawaiʻi Pacific Parks Association news release:
The Hawaiʻi Pacific Parks Association (HPPA), a nonprofit partner supporting Hawaiʻi and American Samoa national parks, will temporarily relocate its popular sales operations from the Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park Visitor Center after its temporarly closure on February 17, 2025. The store, and park visitor services, will relocate 1.2 miles west to a welcome center at Kilauea Military Camp’s Koa Room, adjacent to the lobby. Store and NPS (National Park Service) visitor services doors at KMC will open a few days after the visitor center closes. HPPA staff is pleased to keep working alongside NPS rangers to meet visitor needs for the estimated two years of construction.
This move is necessary to accommodate upcoming national park facility upgrades and renovations at the visitor center. It will allow HPPA to continue offering retail sales services to park visitors without interruption until the new park visitor center is ready. Proceeds directly contribute to preservation, education, and interpretation initiatives in the park.
HPPA invites all visitors to continue supporting Hawaiʻi national parks by visiting the temporary location or exploring HPPA’s online store.
Al Galiza, Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park area manager, says, “Change, like the ever-evolving landscape of Kīlauea Volcano, brings new opportunities. We are excited for the upcoming partnership with KMC and look forward to continuing to provide our visitors with memorable keepsakes of their time at Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.”
Mel Boehl, executive director, says, “HPPA is excited about the KVC remodeling project as we know the updated facilities will result in an expanded interpretive product line and an enhanced visitor experience. Mahalo nui to KMC and NPS for their partnership in finding a good solution for a temporary visitor center and park store. The use of the Koa Room at KMC will allow us to provide the same level of high-quality interpretive products and visitor services as we have done at the Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park Visitor Center for the past ninety years.”
