(BIVN) – The popular visitor center store at Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park will relocate in early 2025.

The Hawaiʻi Pacific Parks Association’s will be moving its sales operations from the HVNP Visitor Center to the Kilauea Military Camp down the road.

From a Hawaiʻi Pacific Parks Association news release:

The Hawaiʻi Pacific Parks Association (HPPA), a nonprofit partner supporting Hawaiʻi and American Samoa national parks, will temporarily relocate its popular sales operations from the Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park Visitor Center after its temporarly closure on February 17, 2025. The store, and park visitor services, will relocate 1.2 miles west to a welcome center at Kilauea Military Camp’s Koa Room, adjacent to the lobby. Store and NPS (National Park Service) visitor services doors at KMC will open a few days after the visitor center closes. HPPA staff is pleased to keep working alongside NPS rangers to meet visitor needs for the estimated two years of construction.

This move is necessary to accommodate upcoming national park facility upgrades and renovations at the visitor center. It will allow HPPA to continue offering retail sales services to park visitors without interruption until the new park visitor center is ready. Proceeds directly contribute to preservation, education, and interpretation initiatives in the park.

HPPA invites all visitors to continue supporting Hawaiʻi national parks by visiting the temporary location or exploring HPPA’s online store.