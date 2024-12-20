(BIVN) – Liliʻuokalani Gardens Park in Hilo will light up for the holidays once again this year.
The 8th annual Garden Enchantment – Christmas in the Park – will be held Monday and Tuesday, December 23 and 24. The free event will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. each night.
From a news release shared by the Friends of Liliʻuokalani Gardens:
“The event has grown to include much of the Waiakea peninsula,” said organizer K.T. Cannon-Eger. “We are delighted with continuing partnerships with Castle Hilo Hawaiian Hotel and the Grand Naniloa – Hilton Doubletree. Each hotel has a festive lobby and entrance where hot holiday beverages will be served to people who stop by to see the decorations.
“More hot chocolate or mulled cider will be available from Suisan Fish Market and Hilo Bay Café at the other end of Waiakea peninsula.”
A photo booth with The Grinch will be open for free take-your-own pictures on Monday night. Santa will occupy the booth on Tuesday evening. A lighted tunnel and large ornament selfie spot are among other features inside the park.
Returning to set up and staff lighted displays are the Hilo Volkswagen Club on the southwest side across from the Isles parking lot, East Hawaii Lions Clubs with a Christmas village at the southern torii across from the old power plant, Mauna Kea Astronomers at the west torii near the sago palms with telescopes for stargazing. HELCO will light another monkeypod tree on Banyan Drive near the Okinawa Haari Boat enclosure.
Two food trucks will be available in the parking lot of Alii Ice on Monday evening and the Paleta Palace will be open late only on Monday.
Choral groups will perform in front of the tea house both nights from 6 to 9 p.m.
Kumu Moses Kahoʻokele Crabbe will offer an opening blessing Monday evening at 5:30 p.m. Immediately following, the public will be invited to participate in a genki ball toss to improve the health of Waihonu. Mayor Kimo Alameda will turn on the lights at 6:00 p.m.
Handicap parking spaces will be coned off on Banyan Drive near the east torii. Additionally, emergency parking for authorized vehicles will be set aside near the intersection of Banyan Drive and Lihiwai Street just around the curve from Hilo Hawaiian Hotel. No left turn from Banyan Drive onto Lihiwai at this point will be allowed. Off duty police officers will be on hand to assist with traffic flow.
The small parking lot near the tea house will be reserved for entertainer parking both nights. Portable toilets will be set up in this parking lot as well.
Friends of Liliʻuokalani Gardens are most grateful for our sponsors and helpers: the County of Hawaiʻi Parks & Recreation Department, Councy Councilmembers Matt Kanealiʻi-Kleinfelder, Heather Kimball, and Jenn Kagiwada, Backyard Monkey, Urasenke Tea Society of Hilo, Liko Lehua Café, HELCO, Waiakea Water Kokua Initiative, Maunakea Astronomers, Lions Clubs of East Hawaii, Hilo Volkswagen Club, HFS Federal Credit Union, Castle Hilo Hawaiian Hotel, Aliʻi Ice Company, Suisan Fish Market, Hilo Bay Café, Grand Naniloa – Hilton Doubletree, Hilo Fish Company, Basically Books, Hawaiʻi Johns, event security and overnight security, Pepe Romero, the Grinch and Santa, and all the volunteers who show up for set up and take down.
