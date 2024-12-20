(BIVN) – Liliʻuokalani Gardens Park in Hilo will light up for the holidays once again this year.

The 8th annual Garden Enchantment – Christmas in the Park – will be held Monday and Tuesday, December 23 and 24. The free event will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. each night.

From a news release shared by the Friends of Liliʻuokalani Gardens:

“The event has grown to include much of the Waiakea peninsula,” said organizer K.T. Cannon-Eger. “We are delighted with continuing partnerships with Castle Hilo Hawaiian Hotel and the Grand Naniloa – Hilton Doubletree. Each hotel has a festive lobby and entrance where hot holiday beverages will be served to people who stop by to see the decorations.



“More hot chocolate or mulled cider will be available from Suisan Fish Market and Hilo Bay Café at the other end of Waiakea peninsula.”



A photo booth with The Grinch will be open for free take-your-own pictures on Monday night. Santa will occupy the booth on Tuesday evening. A lighted tunnel and large ornament selfie spot are among other features inside the park.

Returning to set up and staff lighted displays are the Hilo Volkswagen Club on the southwest side across from the Isles parking lot, East Hawaii Lions Clubs with a Christmas village at the southern torii across from the old power plant, Mauna Kea Astronomers at the west torii near the sago palms with telescopes for stargazing. HELCO will light another monkeypod tree on Banyan Drive near the Okinawa Haari Boat enclosure.



Two food trucks will be available in the parking lot of Alii Ice on Monday evening and the Paleta Palace will be open late only on Monday.



Choral groups will perform in front of the tea house both nights from 6 to 9 p.m.