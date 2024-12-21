(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense has reported several beach closures on either side of Hawaiʻi island due to a large swell impacting the islands.

The following beaches are closed: Kahaluʻu Beach Park, Onekahakaha Beach Park, Kealoha Beach Park, Leleiwi Beach Park and Laʻaloa no ocean entry.

The High Surf Warning previously issued by the National Weather Service for west-facing shores of Kona and Kohala remains in effect, while a High Surf Advisory continues for north- and east-facing shores of Hāmākua, Hilo and Puna.

Surf heights along Kona and Kohala will be 6 to 10 feet tonight, and will build to 8 to 12 feet on Sunday.

County officials say the beaches will remain closed through Sunday. Other beaches may close without notice.