(BIVN) – The National Weather Service has discontinued the High Surf Warning for west-facing shores of Kona and Kohala, and a High Surf Advisory remains for most of the Big Island on Monday morning.
Surf heights of 12 to 16 feet will be possible today along the shores of Kona, Kohala, Hāmākua, and Hilo, lowering to 10 to 15 feet this afternoon.
Also, a rare Special Weather Statement has been issued in regards to a new eruption at the summit of Kīlauea volcano, letting residents know that very light ashfall will be possible through the rest of the day across the Kaʻū District.
From the National Weather Service:
Halemaumau Crater on the Kilauea Summit began erupting at 2:30 AM HST this morning. Satellite imagery and radar wind data indicate east-northeast winds aloft will carrying volcanic ash downstream into the Kau District of the Big Island. Volcanic ashfall will be possible through the rest of the day across the Kau District including communities of Pahala, Wood Valley, Naalehu and Ocean View.
Repeated eruptions will lead to a heavier buildup of ash. Any ash deposited on the ground will likely be picked up by local winds, contributing to dusty conditions.
Avoid excessive exposure to ash which is an eye and respiratory irritant. Those with respiratory sensitivities should take extra precaution to minimize exposure.
