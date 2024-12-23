(BIVN) – The National Weather Service has discontinued the High Surf Warning for west-facing shores of Kona and Kohala, and a High Surf Advisory remains for most of the Big Island on Monday morning.

Surf heights of 12 to 16 feet will be possible today along the shores of Kona, Kohala, Hāmākua, and Hilo, lowering to 10 to 15 feet this afternoon.

Also, a rare Special Weather Statement has been issued in regards to a new eruption at the summit of Kīlauea volcano, letting residents know that very light ashfall will be possible through the rest of the day across the Kaʻū District.

From the National Weather Service: