(BIVN) – The Year of the Forest Birds (ka Makahiki o Nā Manu Nahele) in Hawai‘i wrapped up this month, ending with a traditional holiday bird count on the Big Island.

More than a dozen volunteers joined staff from the Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) to count birds at the Puʻu Maka‘ala Natural Area Reserve on Saturday, December 14th.

The Hawaiʻi DLNR provided this account of the event:

The count on a warm sunny day at the Pu’u Maka‘ala Natural Area Reserve (NAR) took two spotting teams into perhaps the richest native forest bird habitat anywhere in Hawai‘i. So far, the NAR has remained free of avian malaria, which is causing the extinction of some species of native birds, particularly those in the Honeycreeper family. During an introduction for the volunteers, Bret Mossman, a bird biologist with DOFAW explained, “We haven’t had too many impacts from the mosquito borne disease on our native bird populations here. And so, we’re very fortunate to still have three endangered species, the ʻakiapōlāʻau, Hawaiʻi akepa and ʻalawī. And then we have ʻiʻiwi, ʻapapane, ʻōmaʻo, ʻelepaio, and ʻamakihi.”

Andrea Buskirk, an outreach and education specialist with the DOFAW Hawai‘i Island Branch was another of the count’s leaders. “It’s a wonderful opportunity because this protected forest, we’ve highlighted it as a forest that persists, as so many conservation tools have been applied. That’s why we find ourselves in the home of the endangered birds and alongside our outplantings and within the largest rat grid in the state. So, we’re really able to highlight not just the species, but the management that allows them to persist here.”



With binoculars dangling around their necks and tally sheets at the ready the volunteers walk through the thick native forest and upon hearing the call of a bird all eyes focus skyward to the treetops.



Patterned after and reporting results to the Audubon Society, the bird counts are considered a great citizen science opportunity. Buskirk added, “Today, we’re highlighting hot spot areas, hoping to just share about these special birds where we can find them. So, we’re influencing the count in that way. This is for some people, a once in a lifetime opportunity to meet these birds in their habitat.”