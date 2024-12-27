(BIVN) – From this week’s Volcano Watch article, written by U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists and affiliates:

Kīlauea began erupting again on December 23, 2024. This is the eighth eruption of Kīlauea, and the sixth within Kaluapele, since 2020. These previous eruptions within Kaluapele lasted from less than one week to more than a year in duration. This history of activity, along with continued summit inflation, suggests that eruptive activity may continue to pause and resume in the coming days or weeks.

The new eruption within Kaluapele (the summit caldera) began at approximately 2:20 a.m. HST on December 23, 2024. Lava fountains reached heights of nearly 300 feet (91 meters) and lava flows covered more than 650 acres (2.6 square kilometers) during two distinct eruptive episodes between December 23 and 25. Both episodes ended abruptly and were followed by the draining of molten lava back into eruptive vents, along with changes in summit tilt from deflation to inflation. The eruption resumed again during the early evening of December 26.

This is the third eruption of Kīlauea in 2024. It’s noteworthy that these three eruptions occurred in different parts of the volcano. The June 3 eruption occurred southwest of Kaluapele. The September 15-20 eruption occurred on the East Rift Zone. And now this eruption is occurring within Kaluapele. The last time that eruptions occurred in all three of these areas in the same year was fifty years ago! This diversity of eruptions within a single year is fascinating not only for its historical context but especially for what it can tell us about magma migration and storage within and between different parts of Kīlauea. All Kīlauea eruptions from 2020 to 2023 occurred within Kaluapele. Things changed in 2024 as magma migrated away from the summit. Intense sequences of earthquakes, surface deformation, and ground cracking occurred in early 2024 as magma migrated toward the Southwest Rift Zone (SWRZ) and approached the surface in the Kaʻū Desert. Activity culminated with the June 3 eruption located 2.5 miles (4 km) southwest of Kaluapele. This emplacement of fresh magma increased the potential for future activity along the SWRZ. Earthquakes, deformation and ground cracking intensified throughout the summer as magma approached the surface along the upper and middle East Rift Zone (ERZ), damaging Chain of Craters Road. Activity culminated with the September 10-16 eruption at Napau Crater. This emplacement of fresh magma increased the potential for future activity along the ERZ.

Magma continued to accumulate beneath the summit from September through December. Rates of seismicity and ground deformation increased suddenly around 2:00 a.m. on December 23. The current eruption began 20 minutes later. Even though fresh pathways and magma bodies were emplaced along both rift zones in 2024, magma made its way to the surface at Halema’uma’u for this eruption. Spectacular lava fountains and fast-moving lava flows began to diminish around 3:00 p.m. on December 23. The eruption paused. Not only did lava stop erupting, some of it drained back into the vents from which it so recently erupted. “Drainback” events have been observed before and were especially dramatic during the 1959 Kīlauea Iki eruption. Lava becomes denser as it degasses during eruption. Denser, degassed lava can then sink back down into inactive vents like water down a drain.