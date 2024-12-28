(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County will have a new Corporation Counsel heading into the year 2025.

Mayor Kimo Alameda has appointed Renee Schoen as Corporation Counsel and J Yoshimoto as Assistant Corporation Counsel. The selections complete Alameda’s cabinet for the start of his first term in office.

From a County news release:

Schoen, who was recently a Third Circuit Court Judge, will lead the Office of Corporation Counsel starting Jan. 16. Current Corporation Counsel Elizabeth Strance will stay on until Dec. 31, with Yoshimoto serving as acting Corporation Counsel for the first two weeks of January.

“Renee Schoen is a great addition to our leadership team, and I look forward to her contributions and legal expertise in support of our entire County,” Alameda said. “I want to express my gratitude to everyone who has stepped forward to serve. With our cabinet in place, I am confident that each of our department administrators will work together to serve the people of Hawaiʻi Island with integrity and aloha.”

As the head of Corporation Counsel, Schoen’s appointment is subject to County Council review and approval.

The Office of Corporation Counsel is the legal advisor and legal representative of all County agencies, the County Council, and all officers and employees in matters related to their official powers and duties.