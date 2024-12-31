(BIVN) – KTA Super Stores has opened its first stand-alone pharmacy location in Hilo.

KTA Pharmacy, Ponahawai – located at Ka Waena Lapaʻau Medical Center – will offer a wide range of pharmacy services, the company says, including prescription services, vaccines, and wellness resources.

KTA says the small-format store represents “a new approach to community healthcare, combining a full-service pharmacy with a modern convenience store.”

KTA says the newly renovated space offers an array of services, including:

Medication synchronization, prescription transfers, and immunizations

Diabetes prevention and self-management classes

A pharmacy mobile app for prescription refills and direct messaging with pharmacy staff

Fresh grab-and-go meals and grocery items, supplied daily by local food vendors such as Honda Foods, Oy’s Thai Food, Hanatako, and Oshiro Tofu

Convenient access to health and beauty products, beverages, and snacks

“Our local community’s health has always been a cornerstone of KTA’s mission,” said Megan Arbles, Pharm D., Director of Pharmacy Operations at KTA Super Stores, in a news release. “KTA Pharmacy, Ponahawai, expands on that legacy by offering not only essential pharmacy services but also a space to promote healthy living through education and local collaboration.”

“With the addition of a stand-alone pharmacy, we can further support the health and well-being of our Hilo community by making healthcare services more accessible,” added Arbles.

From the KTA news release:

The pharmacy is led by Necole Miyazaki, a seasoned pharmacist with over a decade of experience at KTA. Starting as a pharmacy intern in 2013, Necole quickly rose through the ranks to become the manager at KTA’s Waikoloa Pharmacy, where she has served for the past four years. Throughout her tenure, Necole has championed numerous vaccination outreach programs and successfully navigated operational challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. Her leadership at KTA Pharmacy, Ponahawai, reflects a commitment to delivering innovative, community-focused care. “I’m honored to lead KTA Pharmacy, Ponahawai, as we bring a unique combination of pharmacy and convenience services to our Hilo community,” said Miyazaki. “Our team is excited to provide a space where health and wellness meet convenience, backed by the trusted service KTA is known for.”

KTA Pharmacy, Ponahawai is located at 670 Ponahawai Street, Suite 211. The convenience store will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the pharmacy will operate daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments for services like flu shots and wellness consultations can be easily booked through the KTA Pharmacy App, the company says.