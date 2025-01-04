(BIVN) – A High Surf Warning has been issued for a long stretch of West Hawaiʻi shoreline, in effect from noon Saturday to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

“The first of a series of large to extra large (310 degrees) northwest swells is due this weekend,” the National Weather Service reported. “Long period forerunners have arrived this morning and will build quickly down the island chain by this afternoon, peaking tonight into early Sunday.”

Surf is expected to rapidly building to 9 to 12 feet this afternoon then 10 to 14 feet tonight into Sunday, forecasters say, along west-facing beaches in North and South Kohala, North and South Kona, and leeward Kaʻū.

“Expect ocean water surging and sweeping across beaches, coastal benches, and lava flows creating the potential for impacts to coastal properties and infrastructure, including roadways,” the National Weather Service wrote. “Powerful longshore and rip currents will be present at most beaches. Large breaking waves and strong currents may impact harbor entrances and channels causing challenging boat handling.”