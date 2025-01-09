(BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi suspended the acceptance of metals and appliances at East Hawaiʻi Transfer Stations on Wednesday, due to a fire at Big Island Scrap Metal, the County’s contracted recycling partner.

Effective immediately, metal and appliance recycling are temporarily closed at the following County transfer stations:

Honokaʻa

Laupāhoehoe

Volcano

Pāhala

Waiʻōhinu

County officials say “the Pāhoa, Kea‘au, and Hilo Transfer Stations will continue to accept metals and appliances until the collection bins at these sites reach capacity. Once full, the metals and appliances sections at these facilities will also close temporarily.”

A pile of scrap metal and large tires caught fire under a covered, open steel metal building after a vehicle compactor crushed a car and sparked the blaze, the fire department says. No injuries were reported.

Once Big Island Scrap Metal resumes operations, the County says, metal and appliance recycling services will be restored and the public will be notified.