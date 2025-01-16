(BIVN) – Another one of the three men who escaped from the Hale Nani Correctional Facility last month has been arrested.

On Tuesday (January 14), 41-year-old Kawai James Pomroy was apprehended by Park Rangers within Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park, where he was arrested without incident at approximately 2:45 p.m.

Pomroy, 36-year-old Joseph Canito Fernandez, and 31-year-old Clyde Takeshi Talosaga Loa Jr. escaped from the Hale Nani Correctional Facility on December 13, 2024. The men stole a vehicle belonging to a Hale Nani employee. The vehicle was recovered on Wednesday, December 18, at a property located on Tiki Lane in Hawaiian Ocean View Estates.

After his arrest in the National Park, Pomroy was charged with the following offenses, stemming from the escape:

Second-degree escape

First-degree theft (motor vehicle)

First-degree unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle

Joseph Canito Fernandez was arrested on December 18.

The third escapee, Clyde Takeshi Talosaga Loa Jr., remains at large. He should be considered armed and dangerous, police say.



Loa is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs approximately 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. The Hawai‘i Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says Loa is serving time for unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, resisting an order to stop a motor vehicle and unauthorized possession of confidential information.

Police ask anyone who may have information on Loa’s whereabouts to contact the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311, or Detective David Po‘ohina of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2385, or email at David.Poohina@hawaiicounty.gov.