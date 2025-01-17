(BIVN) – The eruption at the summit of Kīlauea continues, and on Friday officials issued an alert concerning Pele’s hair, which has been reported within the National Park and in nearby communities.

The USGS Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea remains at WATCH, with all eruptive activity confined to the summit caldera within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.

However, “persistent fountaining coupled with Kona winds has resulted in Pele’s hair reported in some public areas within the National Park and in nearby communities,” the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory noted in its daily update.

Pele’s hair is known to island residents as the strands of volcanic glass produced during eruptions that can sometimes be carried by the wind into the surrounding communities.

The USGS update was followed by a Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense message, alerting residents to the Pele’s hair and voggy conditions.

If your area is experiencing these conditions, Civil Defense advised:

Contact with Pele’s Hair can cause skin and eye irritation.

Avoid exposure by wearing long sleeves and pants and by staying indoors.

If you are sensitive to vog, stay indoors or consider leaving the area until conditions improve.

From today’s USGS HVO update: