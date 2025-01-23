(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald delivered the 2025 State of the Judiciary Address on Thursday before a joint session of the State Senate and House.

It was the eighth and final State of the Judiciary speech by Chief Justice Recktenwald, who will be retiring later this year. Hawaiʻi judges and justices have a mandatory retirement age of 70.

“As I prepare to pass the torch to the next generation of judiciary leaders, I am pleased to report that the Judiciary is strong, resilient and thriving,” Recktenwald said.

From the Hawaiʻi State Judiciary: