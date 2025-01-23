(BIVN) – Police say a 21-year-old Puna woman is in critical condition after she was struck by a Honda CRV in Kurtistown.

The motor vehicle/pedestrian collision occurred in the area of the 10-mile marker on Highway 11 on Wednesday evening, January 22.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Responding to a 7:56 p.m. call, police determined that a 2016 Honda CRV multi-purpose vehicle operated by a 74-year-old man from Mountain View was traveling in a north (Hilo bound) direction on Highway 11 when it struck the pedestrian. Multiple witnesses confirmed the pedestrian was observed on the roadway prior to her being struck.

The pedestrian was unresponsive at the scene of the collision and transported to the Hilo Benioff Medical Center where she is still receiving treatment.



The driver of the 2016 Honda CRV was not injured as a result of the collision.



The East Hawaii Traffic Enforcement Unit responded to the scene and is continuing the investigation. At this time, police do not believe speed, alcohol and/or drugs are factors in this investigation.

Police say a negligent injury investigation has been initiated and are asking anyone with information regarding this collision to please contact Officer Johnathan Rapoza at (808) 961-2339 or via email at Johnathan.Rapoza@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.