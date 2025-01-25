(BIVN) – The eruption at the summit of Kīlauea is paused. The most recent eruptive activity, Episode 6, began late Friday night and ended midday on Saturday, having lasted about 13 hours.

The USGS Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea remains at WATCH and a resumption of the activity is possible within the next few days.

In this week’s Volcano Watch article, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists and affiliates write about the hazard of Pele’s Hair.

Residents and visitors alike have been watching episodic lava fountains in Halemaʻumaʻu at the summit of Kīlauea since late December 2024. While beautiful and safe to view, this activity has left residents of communities nearby wondering about the dusting of glittery threads on their property. Pele’s Hair is the name for the strands of volcanic glass that are created when globs of liquid lava are stretched apart during an eruption. These golden strands can be more than a meter (3 feet) long and less than 1 millimeter (0.04 inches) thick. They are very light weight and can be wafted up in the hot or warm eruption plume, allowing them to be carried by wind and fall in areas far from eruption sites. Tradewind conditions would typically take these particles downwind in a southwest direction from Kīlauea summit, into the Kaʻū Desert area of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. However, during episode 4, from January 15–18, there were no tradewinds. The lack of wind allowed the eruption plume, and all the particles in it, to spread out to the north dropping Pele’s Hair fell in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National, Volcano Golf Course, Volcano Village, Mauna Loa Estates, and Ohia Estates. In some areas, the hair tangled into tumble-weed like structures up to 60 cm (about two feet) long. You may be wondering if there are steps you need to take regarding vehicles, pets and children being outside, grazing livestock, or water catchment systems if you live in an area that has been affected by Pele’s Hair.

Much of the general guidance about volcanic ash exposure and cleanup can be applied to Pele’s Hair, though the two are not exactly the same. Ash is defined as particles smaller than 2 millimeters (0.079 inches) in diameter. While Pele’s Hair is usually thicker and longer, it is likely that ash-sized particles are also falling with Pele’s Hair. And fragile Pele’s Hair can also easily break into ash-sized pieces. Pele’s hair doesn’t wash off of grassy areas as easily as ash and might impact grazing animals, but there are no studies of these impacts. If you are concerned, considered supplementing your animals’ feed or relocating them to an area where Pele’s Hair did not fall. Pele’s Hair could be beneficial to pasture growth in the long term. The recent eruption episode deposited less than 1 millimeter (a fraction of an inch) of Pele’s Hair in communities near Kīlauea’s summit. This amount usually does not require any action but it’s good to be aware and prepared in case more Pele’s Hair falls in the future or accumulates over time.