(BIVN) – Mauna Loa is not erupting, and Kīlauea is paused amid an ongoing summit eruption. For years scientists have pondered the connection between these two active volcanoes on Hawaiʻi island.

Recently, a new study on the connection between the two volcanoes was published in the Journal of Petrology. Earth scientists from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa and colleagues used a nearly 200-year lava chemistry record to reveal that Kīlauea and Mauna Loa share a source of magma within the Hawaiian plume.

“In the past, the distinct chemical compositions of lavas from Kīlauea and Maunaloa were thought to require completely separate magma pathways from the melt source in the mantle beneath each volcano to the surface where eruptions take place,” said Aaron Pietruszka, lead author of the study and associate professor in the Department of Earth Sciences in the UH Mānoa School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology (SOEST), in a news release. “Our latest research shows that this is incorrect. Melt from a shared mantle source within the Hawaiian plume may be transported alternately to Kīlauea or Maunaloa on a timescale of decades.”

From the University of Hawaiʻi:

Since 2010, the research team has observed a change in lava chemistry at Kīlauea. This change suggests that melt from the shared source is now being diverted from Kīlauea to Maunaloa for the first time since the mid-20th century. Maunaloa—the largest active volcano on Earth—erupted in 2022 after its longest known inactive period (~38 years). This eruptive hiatus at Maunaloa encompasses most of the ~35-year-long Puʻuʻōʻō eruption of neighboring Kīlauea, which ended in 2018 with a collapse of the summit caldera, an unusually large rift eruption, and lava fountains up to 260 feet tall.

The authors of the study emphasize that a long-term pattern of such opposite eruptive behavior suggests that a magmatic connection exists between these volcanoes. Additionally, this magmatic connection between Kīlauea and Maunaloa results in a broad correlation between changes in their lava chemistry. “For example, during the late 19th century when Maunaloa was more active and Kīlauea was less active, the chemistry of lava from Kīlauea became more ‘unique’ and particular to compositions that are only observed at Kīlauea,” said Pietruszka. “We think this was caused by the transport of mantle-derived melt from the shared source of magma to Maunaloa.”