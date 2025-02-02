(BIVN) – County of Hawaiʻi Mayor Kimo Alameda has announced a series of community meetings will begin later this month.

14 sessions will be held at different locations around Hawaiʻi island, will be a chance for residents to meet administration officials and hear about projects in the areas where they live.

“These events are part of our administration’s commitment to foster constructive dialogue with communities across the island and ensure we are creating a County that is responsive to their needs,” Alameda stated in a news release. “We encourage residents to attend to stay informed, stay engaged, and contribute to shaping the future of our island.”

Meeting Schedule

Hilo

5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19

Aunty Sally Kaleohano’s Lūʻau Hale. 799 Piʻilani St.

Honokaʻa

5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27

Honokaʻa People’s Theatre. 45-3574 Māmane St.

Waimea

5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, March 6

W.M. Keck Observatory Conference Room. 65-1120 Māmalahoa Highway.

Pepeʻekeo

3 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Sunday, March 16

Kulaʻimano Community Center. 28-2891 Alia St.

Waikōloa

5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 19

Waikōloa School Cafeteria. 68-1730 Hoʻokō St.

Keaʻau

5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, March 27

Shipman Gym. 16-525 Old Volcano Road.

Kohala

5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, April 3

Hisaoka Gym. 54-382 Kamehameha Park Road.

North Kona

5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 15

Makaʻeo Pavilion. 75-5500 Kuakini Highway.

South Kona

5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 29

Yano Hall. 82-6156 Māmalahoa Highway.

Nāʻālehu

5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 7

Nāʻālehu Community Center. 95-5635 Hawaiʻi Belt Road.

Oceanview

9 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 10

Oceanview Community Center (Pancake Breakfast). 92-8924 Leilani Circle.

Pāhala

5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 14

Pāhala Community Center. 96-1149 Kamani St.

Volcano

5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 21

Cooper Center. 19-4030 Wright Road.

Pāhoa

5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, June 5

Pāhoa Neighborhood Facility (Community Center). 15-3022 Kauhale St.

The County says each meeting will be a 1.5-hour session, and will include an introduction that will address local updates (15 minutes), a Q&A session (45 minutes), and a meet-and-greet with staff members.



Light refreshments will be provided.