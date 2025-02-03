(BIVN) – For the second time in two days, a motorcyclist has been killed on a Puna highway.

On Monday afternoon, February 3, a man was killed on Kea‘au-Pahoa Road after his motorcycle crashed into a dump truck. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin, police say.

The fatal crash comes one day after a 32-year-old Puna man was killed after crashing his motorcycle into a sedan while travelling on Highway 11 in Keaʻau.

This is the 5th traffic fatality of 2025 compared to 4 this same time last year.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Responding to a reported traffic collision at 3:38 p.m., police learned that a motorcycle, being operated by a man believed to be in his 30s or 40s, was traveling in a south (Pāhoa bound) direction on Kea‘au-Pahoa Road when the motorcyclist began passing multiple vehicles on the mauka shoulder. The motorcyclist then collided with a 2020 Peterbilt dump truck that was making a right turn into a driveway in the 15-2600 block of Kea‘au-Pahoa Road. Multiple witnesses were interviewed at the scene.



The male motorcyclist was unresponsive at the scene and was transported to the Hilo Benioff Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased at 7:23 p.m. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.



The motorcyclist’s identity is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.



The operator of the dump truck, a 67-year-old Hilo man, was not injured.



At this time, police believe speed and alcohol and/or drugs are possible factors in the collision. The male motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet.



The East Hawaii Traffic Enforcement Unit responded to the scene and is continuing this investigation.

Police say if anyone has additional information regarding this deadly collision, they may contact Officer Jerome Duarte at (808) 961-2339, or via email at Jerome.Duarte@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.