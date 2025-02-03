Big Island Video News

Serving Hawaii County

Episode 8 Of Kilauea Summit Eruption Begins
Avatar photo

by Big Island Video News
on at

STORY SUMMARY

HAWAIʻI VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK - The latest eruptive episode began at 9:52 p.m. on Monday evening, February 3.

Early stage of Episode 8 recorded by a USGS webcam on Monday evening.

(BIVN) – Episode 8 of the ongoing Kīlauea summit eruption began on Monday evening.

The sporadic lava spattering that was observed over the past day at the north vent within Halemaʻumaʻu suddenly turned into a full fountain by 9:52 p.m., sending rapid flows onto the crater floor.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory noted the fountaining from the north vent “rapidly increased to 50 to 80 feet high” in a short time.

All eruptive activity is occurring within the summit caldera inside Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park. No unusual activity has been noted along Kīlauea’s East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone.