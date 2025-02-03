(BIVN) – Episode 8 of the ongoing Kīlauea summit eruption began on Monday evening.

The sporadic lava spattering that was observed over the past day at the north vent within Halemaʻumaʻu suddenly turned into a full fountain by 9:52 p.m., sending rapid flows onto the crater floor.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory noted the fountaining from the north vent “rapidly increased to 50 to 80 feet high” in a short time.

All eruptive activity is occurring within the summit caldera inside Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park. No unusual activity has been noted along Kīlauea’s East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone.