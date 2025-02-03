(BIVN) – A High Surf Advisory has been issued for north-facing shores of Hawaiʻi island until Tuesday morning.
The National Weather Service says a moderate to large north-northeast swell will peak today with surf up to 16 feet high, then gradually diminish through Wednesday.
The advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday.
A Marine Weather Statement was also issued, warning the swell could produce surges in north-facing harbors, mainly Hilo and Kahului Harbors.
“Mariners using these harbors should exercise caution when entering or leaving port and when mooring or when launching vessels,” the forecasters wrote.
