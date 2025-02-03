Big Island Video News

High Surf Advisory For North-Facing Shores Of Hawaiʻi
by Big Island Video News
ISLAND OF HAWAIʻI - Large surf up to 16 feet will be possible along north-facing shores of Hilo, Puna and Hāmākua until Tuesday morning.

(BIVN) – A High Surf Advisory has been issued for north-facing shores of Hawaiʻi island until Tuesday morning. 

The National Weather Service says a moderate to large north-northeast swell will peak today with surf up to 16 feet high, then gradually diminish through Wednesday. 

The advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday. 

A Marine Weather Statement was also issued, warning the swell could produce surges in north-facing harbors, mainly Hilo and Kahului Harbors.

“Mariners using these harbors should exercise caution when entering or leaving port and when mooring or when launching vessels,” the forecasters wrote.