(BIVN) – A High Surf Advisory has been issued for north-facing shores of Hawaiʻi island until Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service says a moderate to large north-northeast swell will peak today with surf up to 16 feet high, then gradually diminish through Wednesday.

The advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

A Marine Weather Statement was also issued, warning the swell could produce surges in north-facing harbors, mainly Hilo and Kahului Harbors.

“Mariners using these harbors should exercise caution when entering or leaving port and when mooring or when launching vessels,” the forecasters wrote.