Kilauea Eruption Again Paused As Episode 8 Ends
by Big Island Video News
HAWAIʻI VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK - Episode 8 of the current Kīlauea volcano summit eruption lasted approximately 21.5 hours.

USGS: “A closer look at the northern vent at the summit of Kīlauea during the morning of February 4, 2025. Lava fountaining was through a pond contained within the cone, and lava from the pond drained eastward through a notch in the cone wall, then into a narrow spillway channel.” (USGS photo by M. Patrick)

(BIVN) – The eruption of Kīlauea volcano is once again paused.

Episode 8 of the ongoing summit eruption ended Tuesday evening, when lava flows and fountains at the north vent stopped at about 7:07 p.m., followed by the south vent at 7:23 p.m. HST.

Episode 8 lasted approximately 21.5 hours. Lava flows from the eruptive episode covered greater than half of the Halemaʻumaʻu crater floor.

Scientists with the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory also noted that at the same time the lava flows ended, summit tilt changed rapidly from deflation to inflation, and seismic tremor decreased. 

The Uēkahuna tiltmeter (UWD) recorded about 11 microradians of deflationary tilt during episode 8. 

From the USGS HVO at 7:58 p.m. HST:

Kīlauea’s current eruption in Halemaʻumaʻu crater within Kaluapele (the summit caldera) began on December 23, 2024. There have been 8 episodes of lava fountaining separated by pauses in activity. Each episode of Halemaʻumaʻu lava fountaining since December 23, 2024, has continued for 13 hours to 8 days and episodes have been separated by pauses in eruptive activity lasting less than 24 hours to 12 days. All eruptive activity is occurring in Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park. No unusual activity has been noted along Kīlauea’s East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone.