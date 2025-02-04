(BIVN) – The eruption of Kīlauea volcano is once again paused.

Episode 8 of the ongoing summit eruption ended Tuesday evening, when lava flows and fountains at the north vent stopped at about 7:07 p.m., followed by the south vent at 7:23 p.m. HST.

Episode 8 lasted approximately 21.5 hours. Lava flows from the eruptive episode covered greater than half of the Halemaʻumaʻu crater floor.

Scientists with the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory also noted that at the same time the lava flows ended, summit tilt changed rapidly from deflation to inflation, and seismic tremor decreased.

The Uēkahuna tiltmeter (UWD) recorded about 11 microradians of deflationary tilt during episode 8.

From the USGS HVO at 7:58 p.m. HST: