(BIVN) – The eruption of Kīlauea volcano is once again paused.
Episode 8 of the ongoing summit eruption ended Tuesday evening, when lava flows and fountains at the north vent stopped at about 7:07 p.m., followed by the south vent at 7:23 p.m. HST.
Episode 8 lasted approximately 21.5 hours. Lava flows from the eruptive episode covered greater than half of the Halemaʻumaʻu crater floor.
Scientists with the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory also noted that at the same time the lava flows ended, summit tilt changed rapidly from deflation to inflation, and seismic tremor decreased.
The Uēkahuna tiltmeter (UWD) recorded about 11 microradians of deflationary tilt during episode 8.
From the USGS HVO at 7:58 p.m. HST:
Kīlauea’s current eruption in Halemaʻumaʻu crater within Kaluapele (the summit caldera) began on December 23, 2024. There have been 8 episodes of lava fountaining separated by pauses in activity. Each episode of Halemaʻumaʻu lava fountaining since December 23, 2024, has continued for 13 hours to 8 days and episodes have been separated by pauses in eruptive activity lasting less than 24 hours to 12 days. All eruptive activity is occurring in Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park. No unusual activity has been noted along Kīlauea’s East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK - Episode 8 of the current Kīlauea volcano summit eruption lasted approximately 21.5 hours.