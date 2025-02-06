(BIVN) – Police have identified the elderly woman who was injured in a Kaumana Drive car crash on Janaury 30, and died a few days later.

86-year-old Yvonne Mira of Hilo passed away at Queen’s Medical Center on Oʻahu on February 3rd. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

This is the 6th traffic fatality on Hawaiʻi Island in 2025, compared to 4 this time last year.

Police described the single motor vehicle collision in a news release:

Responding to the 4:54 p.m. call, police determined that a 2007 Honda Pilot multi-purpose vehicle operated by an 84-year-old man, later identified as Ken Rosene, was traveling in a west direction on Kaumana Drive when it veered to the right and into a ditch. The vehicle then struck a rock embankment causing the vehicle to completely stop and block the westbound lane. Multiple witnesses were interviewed at the scene.



Mira, who was the front seat passenger, was observed to be unresponsive at the scene. Hawai‘i Fire Department (HFD) rescue personnel arrived on scene and were able to extricate her from the vehicle and she started to respond physically, but not verbally. She was transported to the Hilo Benioff Medical Center and subsequently transported to Queen’s Hospital on Oahu where she died.



Rosene was also transported to the Hilo Benioff Medical Center where he received treatment for his injury and was eventually discharged. Upon release, Rosene was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant and first-degree negligent injury. After conferral with the Hawai‘i County Prosecutor’s Office, Rosene was released pending investigation on Friday afternoon, January 31.



Due to Mira’s death, this investigation has been changed to a negligent homicide investigation and will continue to be investigated by the East Hawaii Traffic Enforcement Unit.

Police say that anyone who has information about this collision may contact Officer Laurence Davis at (808) 961-2339 or via email at Laurence.Davis@hawaiicounty.gov . Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.