(BIVN) – The Hilo Bayfront Highway is closed due high surf.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department issued an alert message on Friday morning, asking motorists to avoid the bayfront highway while crews work to remove debris from the roadway.

A High Surf Advisory is currently in effect for north-facing shores of Hawaiʻi island. Surf heights up to 12 feet are possible.

The National Weather Service says “a lingering medium period NE swell and a new long- period northwest swell have combined to bring high surf to most exposed Hawaiian shorelines. The NE swell will continue to decline today even as the NW swell reaches its peak.”

The High Surf Advisory will be in effect until 6 p.m. Friday evening.