(BIVN) – Next week, Hawaiʻi island will host an international gathering of scientists to discuss the lower East Rift Zone eruption of Kīlauea.

About 150 volcanologists will be in Hilo from February 9th to 14th for the AGU Chapman Conference on Caldera Forming Eruptions at Basaltic Volcanoes.

The conference will explore the impacts and insights of the 2018 Kīlauea eruption, and experts from around the world will share research on caldera-forming eruptions and their hazards.

From the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory:

The 2018 eruption caused extensive damage, destroying numerous structures, and resulting in a major summit collapse. “Understanding these effects is crucial for improving volcanic preparedness and scientific understanding within our local and global community,” said Ken Hon, the Scientist in Charge of the HVO. “The innovative tools, knowledge, and techniques developed in the aftermath of the 2018 eruption improved monitoring and facilitate more robust models for forecasting future eruptions,” noted Ken Hon. Conference presentations will showcase new tools used during and after the eruption, including real-time satellite imagery, unoccupied aerial systems surveillance and imaging, and helicopter-mounted LiDAR. These technologies allow new and enhanced data collection to support volcano research.

“We respect and care for the island residents affected by the 2018 eruption,” said USGS research geologist, Kendra J. Lynn. “The science developed here and informed by data collected in 2018 translates into better preparedness and informed responses to future volcanic activity on and off the island.” Although the conference will not be open to the public, prior to the conference, the volcano observatory will co-host a public presentation as part of Volcanoes National Park’s “After Dark in the Park” series to share related research from Iceland. Insights gained uphold USGS’s commitment to supporting the local community and contribute to global volcanic research, benefiting communities facing similar threats around the world. The conference aims to address critical new understandings that could reduce similar future impacts. The knowledge shared will inform future research and preparedness strategies globally. For more information on the work of the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, please visit Hawaiian Volcano Observatory | U.S. Geological Survey.

The ongoing Kilauea summit eruption is currently paused.



There have been 8 episodes of lava fountaining, separated by pauses in activity, since the eruption began on December 23, 2024.