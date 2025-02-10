(BIVN) – Recent rainfall from the low-pressure system that passed by Hawaiʻi has eased drought conditions across the state, although the islands remain abnormally dry.

As of the latest U.S. Drought Monitor map, the Big Island is mostly in the D0 Abnormally Dry category, with an area of D1 Moderate Drought in the Kohala / North Kona region. A spot of D2 Severe Drought is noted in South Kohala.

A few weeks ago, the entire Island of Hawaiʻi was under D1 Moderate Drought conditions, with a portion of leeward North and South Kohala reporting D2 Severe Drought conditions.

From the U.S. Drought Monitor:

Late last week, an intense low-pressure system affected the state, producing strong winds and heavy rainfall/flooding in many areas. The most significant rainfall occurred from Oahu to the west half of the Big Island. One-category improvements were made across all islands, with minor expansion of abnormal dryness on the Big Island.

There are currently no drought conditions observed in the town of Hilo and most of Puna.