(BIVN) – The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Advisory for west-facing shores of Hawaiʻi island, and officials say one beach park in North Kohala has already been closed.
The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported Thursday morning that Mahukona Beach Park is closed due to the high surf.
Forecasters say surf heights of 6 to 10 feet are expected to impact west-facing shores of the Big Island until this evening.
From the National Weather Service discussion on Thursday morning:
Offshore NOAA buoy 51001 has been trending down overnight and is now more in-line with model guidance. Surf heights locally have lowered below advisory levels for west facing shores, except for west Big Island. North facing shore surf remains elevated, but will gradually trend down through the day. The High Surf Advisory (HSA) for west facing shores has been cancelled, except for west Big Island where surf heights will remain up through the day. The HSA for north facing shores has been extended through this afternoon but may be dropped earlier if swell drops faster than expected.
The next significant large, medium period west-northwest swell is expected Friday night into Saturday that could boost surf back well into advisory levels before subsiding through the weekend. An overlapping moderate, medium period north northwest swell is also possible later in the weekend.
