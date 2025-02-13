(BIVN) – The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Advisory for west-facing shores of Hawaiʻi island, and officials say one beach park in North Kohala has already been closed.

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported Thursday morning that Mahukona Beach Park is closed due to the high surf.

Forecasters say surf heights of 6 to 10 feet are expected to impact west-facing shores of the Big Island until this evening.

From the National Weather Service discussion on Thursday morning: