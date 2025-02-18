(BIVN) – A traffic incident shut down a portion of the Queen Kaʻahumanu Highway in North Kona on Tuesday morning.

A vehicle crash closed the road – also known as Highway 19 – in both directions, between the 81 and 82 mile markers.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department advised motorists to avoid the area near the Kiholo Bay Lookout for several hours. Police suggested Waikoloa Road as an alternate route.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is available.