(BIVN) – Police are investigating the death of a Waimea man who was found motionless in the water at Hapuna Beach on Friday afternoon.

Police say they are withholding the identity of the 81-year-old man pending notification of next of kin.

From a police news release:

At 3:45 p.m., South Kohala patrol officers and Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel responded to Hapuna Beach for a report of a possible drowning. Through investigation, officers were advised by a witness that the man was observed motionless in the water just off shore.



A lifeguard responded, pulled the man onto shore, and began life saving measures until the Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel arrived and continued administering CPR. The victim was transported to the Queen’s North Hawaii Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 5:39 p.m.



Police have initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation to determine the exact cause of death. No foul play is suspected at this time. The identity of the man is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Police ask anyone with any information about this incident to contact South Kohala Police Officer Andrew Love Jr. at (808) 935-3311 or by e-mail at andrew.love@hawaiicounty.gov.