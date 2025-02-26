(BIVN) – The new Hawaiʻi County fire engine at Station 14 in South Kohala has been given the Hawaiian name of ʻAuwaiakeakua.

Earlier this month, a naming ceremony was held for the fire engine, which was donated by the Daniel R. Sayre Memorial Foundation.

“The name ‘Auwaiakeakua honors the ʻāina on which we live and reminds us of our responsibility to take care of our land and the waters that sustain our communities,” said Mayor Kimo Alameda in a news release. “In addition to protecting the public, this fire engine will serve as a powerful symbol of Hawaiʻi’s culture and heritage.”

From the County of Hawaiʻi:

The name carries both literal and metaphorical significance and was provided by Kōmike Hawaiʻi, HFD’s new cultural resource committee. ʻAuwaiakeakua refers to a waterway that is located north of the fire station and originates on the slopes of Mauna Kea. From its source, it flows makai through Waimea and Waikoloa where it should eventually reach the ocean at the shores of Puakō.

‘Auwaiakeakua is the first fire engine to be named by Kōmike Hawaiʻi. From the County news release: