(BIVN) – The new Hawaiʻi County fire engine at Station 14 in South Kohala has been given the Hawaiian name of ʻAuwaiakeakua.
Earlier this month, a naming ceremony was held for the fire engine, which was donated by the Daniel R. Sayre Memorial Foundation.
“The name ‘Auwaiakeakua honors the ʻāina on which we live and reminds us of our responsibility to take care of our land and the waters that sustain our communities,” said Mayor Kimo Alameda in a news release. “In addition to protecting the public, this fire engine will serve as a powerful symbol of Hawaiʻi’s culture and heritage.”
From the County of Hawaiʻi:
The name carries both literal and metaphorical significance and was provided by Kōmike Hawaiʻi, HFD’s new cultural resource committee. ʻAuwaiakeakua refers to a waterway that is located north of the fire station and originates on the slopes of Mauna Kea. From its source, it flows makai through Waimea and Waikoloa where it should eventually reach the ocean at the shores of Puakō.
‘Auwaiakeakua is the first fire engine to be named by Kōmike Hawaiʻi. From the County news release:
Kōmike Hawaiʻi includes current and retired fire personnel and community members with deep cultural knowledge. Funding to support this committee was provided by the office of Hawaiʻi County Council Chair Dr. Holeka Goro Inaba.
“I am grateful to the members of Kōmike Hawaiʻi for their commitment to setting intention and mana into the apparatuses that serve our community,” Council Chair Inaba said. “I look forward to the committee’s continued work to elevate ʻike Hawaiʻi within the department.”
The naming ceremony was held Feb. 7. In addition to ‘Auwaiakeakua, the committee plans to continue its work and name other fire equipment in the Hawaiian language.
“The name ʻAuwaiakeakua carries a deep meaning, reflecting the lifeblood that connects our landscapes, communities, and history,” said Fire Chief Kazuo Todd. “As firefighters, we serve as stewards – not only of public safety but also of the land and people we protect. Mahalo to Kōmike Hawaiʻi for ensuring that our fire apparatus are more than just tools, but symbols of our kuleana to Hawaiʻi and its future.”
