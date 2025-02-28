(BIVN) – The ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea is currently paused (Episode 11 ended on Wednesday morning) but continued eruptive activity is expected. A new episode is predicted to occur within the next four to six days.

Due to the intermittent episodes, there have been high levels of volcanic gas produced by the Hawaiʻi island volcano. Vog has been present around the island, and air quality levels are elevated at several air monitoring stations on the Big Island and Maui.

On Friday, the Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) advised residents and visitors to take precautionary measures.

“As southerly winds are expected to persist throughout the weekend, particulates in the air and levels of sulfur dioxide (SO₂) may increase and fluctuate in various areas of the state, causing poor air quality,” the DOH wrote in a news release.

DOH advised the following precautionary measures be taken:

Reduce outdoor activities that cause heavy breathing. Avoiding outdoor activity and exercise during vog conditions can reduce exposure and minimize health risks. This is especially important for sensitive groups, such as children, the elderly and individuals with pre-existing respiratory conditions including asthma, bronchitis, emphysema and chronic lung and heart disease.

People with asthma or a chronic respiratory disease should always have medications available. Daily prescribed medications should be taken on schedule.

People experiencing health effects should contact their medical provider as soon as possible if any symptoms develop, as respiratory conditions might worsen rapidly in heavy sulfur dioxide or vog conditions.

Stay indoors and close windows and doors. If using an air conditioner, set it to recirculate. If you need to move out of an impacted area, turn on the car’s air conditioner and set it to recirculate.

Face masks (surgical, cloth, KF94, KN95, N95) do not provide protection from sulfur dioxide or vog. However, they can be effective in outdoor environments in reducing inhaled hazardous particulates associated with falling ash and Pele’s hair.

Do not smoke and avoid second-hand smoke.

Drink plenty of fluids to avoid dehydration.

Have family emergency plans prepared and ready.

Heed warnings by county and state emergency management officials.

Residents are also encouraged to visit the Hawai‘i Air Quality Data on the Clean Air Branch website, and the Hawai‘i Interagency Vog Information Dashboard.