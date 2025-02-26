(BIVN) – The Kīlauea summit eruption is once again paused, following the end of Episode 11 on Wednesday morning.

After erupting for 12 hours and 44 minutes, lava fountains stopped at the vents within Halemaʻumaʻu crater at 7:06 a.m. HST.

The USGS Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea remains at WATCH.

Episode 11 began at 6:22 p.m. HST on Tuesday, February 25th. A few hours after the lava emerged, fountains reached towering heights of 600 feet (180 m). Glow from the eruption could be seen as far away as Hilo.

From the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory: