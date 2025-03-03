(BIVN) – The ongoing eruption at the summit if Kīlauea volcano remains paused, and the USGS Volcano Alert Level is at WATCH.

Scientists calculate a new eruptive episode (Episode 12) is likely to occur at the Kīlauea summit within the next 2 to 4 days.

The most recent episode – Episode 11 – lasted 12 hours and 40 minutes before ending at 7:06 a.m. HST on Wednesday, February 26th. Lava fountains reached peak heights of around 600 feet (180 meters) during the episode. Lava flows from Episode 11 covered approximately 75% to 80% of the Halemaʻumaʻu crater floor.

From the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory update posted on Sunday:

Last night strong glow was present at both the north and south vents. Lava flows continued to encroach on the eastern side of Halemaʻumaʻu crater floor and onto the downdropped block. Rootless flows fed from beneath the floor of Halemaʻumaʻu crater remained active south of the September 2023 vents. The northeast flow only showed a few spots of incandescence through the night and may be stagnating. Summit tilt changed rapidly from inflation to deflation at the onset of epidsode 11 (6:26 p.m. HST February 25) and dropped about 10 microradians during the eruption. Tilt turned back to inflation at 6:35 a.m. HST February 26 when fountaining at the north vent stopped. Seismic tremor increased rapidly at the onset of the eruption and decreased sharply when the north vent fountains stopped and returned to the high background levels when the fountaining at the south vent stopped a half an hour later. The Uēkahuna (UWD) tiltmeter has recorded a little over 6 microradians of inflationary tilt since the end of episode 11. Light tremor continues at Kīlauea’s summit and there were no earthquakes were located in the summit region in the past 24 hours.

Volcanic gas emissions remain elevated. Based on measurements made during earlier episodes and pauses, sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission rates are likely to be approximately 1,000 t/d during the current pause. An SO2 emission rate of 2,100 t/d was measured at 11 am on February 20. Strands of volcanic glass known as Pele’s Hair have been reported on surfaces throughout the summit area of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park and surrounding communities.

All eruptive activity remains within Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park. Scientists say no significant activity has been noted along Kīlauea’s East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone.