(BIVN) – Police are actively searching for the suspect in a deadly shooting that killed a woman in Puna on Tuesday.

28-year-old Isaiah Kaleo Jiaan Fourshey of Mountain View should be considered armed and dangerous, police say.

The victim in the fatal shooting has been identified as 25-year-old Latisha Soares.

Fourshey is described as being part Hawaiian, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police described the events in a Tuesday evening news release:

Shortly after midnight on Tuesday, Puna patrol officers responded to a residence on Hibiscus Street in Mountain View after a woman called police dispatch to report that Fourshey, her daughter’s ex-boyfriend, had come to her residence looking for her daughter. After being informed that the ex-girlfriend was not there, Fourshey reportedly pulled out a handgun and shot at the caller’s husband multiple times. The man was not struck by the bullets and Fourshey left the area prior to police arrival.



While officers were investigating the shooting, police dispatch received a call from Fourshey’s ex-girlfriend, who was calling from her sister’s residence on Plumeria Street in Mountain View. She reported that Fourshey had come to the residence, kicked in the front door, and shot at her and her sister multiple times, striking her sister.



Responding officers and Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel immediately responded to the residence on Plumeria Street and began attempting life-saving measures on the victim, later identified as 25-year-old Latisha Soares.



Soares was transported via ambulance to the Hilo Benioff Medical Center where she was pronounced dead at 2:03 a.m.



Area I Criminal Investigation Section personnel responded to the Plumeria Street residence to continue the investigation, which is being investigated as second-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.



During the course of investigation, detectives learned that Fourshey resides at a residence on Hibiscus Street. Upon responding to the residence, police located the vehicle Fourshey had been operating; however, he was not there. Detectives observed additional evidence at that location indicating that Fourshey had been there following the shootings. While officers remained at the property pending execution of a search warrant at Fourshey’s residence, and to recover his vehicle, police deployed additional personnel and assets in their search for Fourshey.

An autopsy has been scheduled for later this week to determine the exact cause of death.

Police ask anyone who may have information on Fourshey’s whereabouts is urged to call 9-1-1, or contact Detective Duane Rapoza Jr. with the Area I Criminal Investigation Section, at (808) 961-2383, or via email at Duane.Rapoza@hawaiicounty.gov.



Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.