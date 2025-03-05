UPDATE – (7 a.m.) – Overnight, lava fountains produced by the Kīlauea summit vents dropped in size. The south vent continued to feed an active lava flow that by morning had stretched across the crater floor.

By Wednesday morning, lava activity was reduced compared to the day before. The Kilauea alert level remains at WATCH.

(BIVN) – Crowds gathered in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park on Tuesday to witness the latest episode in the ongoing eruption of Kīlauea.

The lava display has been off-and-on since the eruption it began in December. Its been confined to the summit caldera, with activity focused on two vents.

During this initial phase of weak effusive activity, scientists made their way to the summit by helicopter where they once again gathered lava samples for analysis.

It wasn’t until 2 p.m. that the eruptive activity picked up. Lava fountains increased in vigor, producing a larger flow across the crater floor. Eventually, lava fountains were seen reaching heights of 600 feet, or 180 meters.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory says each episode since the start of the eruption has continued for as little as 13 hours, to as many as 8 days. Pauses in eruptive activity can last from days to weeks.

The Kīlauea volcano alert level remains at WATCH, and there is no reported indication of any changes elsewhere on the volcano.