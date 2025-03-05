(BIVN) – Over 100 residents gathered in Waimea on Tuesday as part of a nationwide protest in opposition to President Trump’s policies since starting his second term in office.

On the same day President Trump addressed Congress, volunteers with the Indivisible Hawaiʻi Statewide Network, 50501 and the Hawaiʻi State Teachers Association rallied against the new administration’s efforts to cut federal jobs and funding.

“Our communities rely on Veterans Services, Head Start programs, climate change funding, and the critical services of government programs like the USDA and NOAA to protect and fund local solutions to our precious environment and communities,” said Patti Cook with North Hawai’i Action Network, a chapter of the Indivisible Hawai’i Statewide Network since early 2017. “If we don’t take action, these programs — and the people who depend on them — are at risk.”

“We refuse to let Washington’s political power plays threaten our land, sea, culture and people,” Cook said.

President Trump’s address before Congress was the longest in modern U.S. history. He proclaimed “America is back” before launching into a 1 hour and 39 minute speech about putting an end to “woke” culture, pro-diversity programs, and wasteful federal spending.

Trump touted efforts to deport illegal aliens, enact new tariffs on imported goods, and develop energy resources.

“As you’ve heard me say many times, we have more liquid gold under our feet than any nation on earth, and by far,” said President Trump. “And now I fully authorize the most talented team ever assembled to go and get it. It’s called Drill, baby, Drill.”

The president’s speech drew constant applause from Republican lawmakers in attendance, but was not supported by Democrats.

“This was my eleventh State of the Union address as a Member of Congress, seven by Republican and four by Democrat Presidents, and it was by far the most divisive, polarizing and destructive,” said U.S. Representative Ed Case (D, Hawaiʻi). “I’m all in for tackling the tough issues we face like immigration, crime, our federal government and budget, national defense and our role in the world, but this is just not the way. Whatever the President or anyone else says or pretends or hopes or tries to dictate, the real and lasting solutions to these challenges will only come through hard bipartisan problem solving.”

During the address, Trump highlighted his Executive Order making English the official language of the United States, prompting a response from the Hawaiʻi Judiciary on Wednesday. “The Executive Order does not impact Hawaiʻi’s recognition of both English and ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi as the state’s official languages,” the Judiciary stated. “The Judiciary reaffirms its policy of allowing people to communicate with the courts in either language.” Court interpreters would still be provided to persons with limited English proficiency or speech or hearing impairments, the courts said.

The Hawaiʻi Supreme Court also issued a statement “affirming principles of equal justice for all.”

“From Hilo and Waimea to Kona, local activists made it clear that Hawai‘i is not immune to the political and economic forces threatening democracy, justice, and funding for wide-ranging programs and services,” stated a North Hawaiʻi Action Network news release. “Protesters’ signs supported policies that serve the people — not billionaires and corporate elites — while calling for stronger protections for voting rights, civil liberties, personal privacy and the rule of law.”