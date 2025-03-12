(BIVN) – The ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea is paused, after the end of Episode 13 on the afternoon of March 11.

The USGS Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea remains at WATCH.

“Measurements of SO2 emission rates were approximately 40,000 tonnes per day this morning during high fountaining,” the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory noted in a Tuesday update. “Pele’s hair was reported falling this morning in the town of Pahala about 25 miles (40 kilometers) downwind to the southwest of Halemaʻumaʻu.”

Inflationary tilt resumed at the summit after lava fountaining stopped at 3:13 p.m. HST. Scientists say deflationary tilt reached 13 microradians lost during Episode 13.

During the episode, lava flows covered more than 60% of Halemaʻumaʻu crater floor.

No changes have been detected in the East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone.