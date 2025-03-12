Big Island Video News

Kīlauea Volcano Update for Wednesday, March 12
STORY SUMMARY

HAWAIʻI VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK - Eruptive activity ended on Tuesday afternoon, and the summit has resumed inflationary tilt.

USGS: “A telephoto view of the northern vent fountain within Halema‘uma‘u crater. The steep septum separating the north and south fountains was under constant barrage today by molten lava falling from the fountains, with the steep walls on the inside of the cones in a state of constant dripping and flowing back into crater.” (USGS photo by M. Patrick taken on March 11, 2025)

(BIVN) – The ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea is paused, after the end of Episode 13 on the afternoon of March 11. 

The USGS Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea remains at WATCH.

USGS: “Episode 13 fountaining began early on March 11 and continued through an HVO helicopter overflight of the Kīlauea summit region around 10:00 a.m. Visibility was slightly hampered by passing showers. The north vent fountain was producing a fast-moving channelized flow that was running along the northern perimeter of the crater (bottom right portion of photo), while the south vent fountain was feeding lava into a wide perched pond (left edge of photo).” (USGS photo taken by M. Patrick)

“Measurements of SO2 emission rates were approximately 40,000 tonnes per day this morning during high fountaining,” the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory noted in a Tuesday update. “Pele’s hair was reported falling this morning in the town of Pahala about 25 miles (40 kilometers) downwind to the southwest of Halemaʻumaʻu.”

Inflationary tilt resumed at the summit after lava fountaining stopped at 3:13 p.m. HST. Scientists say deflationary tilt reached 13 microradians lost during Episode 13.

During the episode, lava flows covered more than 60% of Halemaʻumaʻu crater floor.

No changes have been detected in the East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone.