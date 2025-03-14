UPDATE – (7:40 p.m.) – Police report Silas Zion, one of the two suspects wanted for attempted murder in the shooting of a police officer in Hilo on Friday, was arrested in Puna shortly after 6 p.m. HST.

Police say the manhunt for the second suspect, Christopher Lucrisia, continues.

(BIVN) – On Friday evening, the Hawaiʻi Police Department released a timeline, detailing the events the led up to the shooting of a police officer in Hilo and the island-wide manhunt for the two suspects involved in the incident.

The police noted that the officer who was shot “has since been flown to a trauma center on O‘ahu where he remains in serious but stable condition.” He was not identified by name, but is said is a 9-year veteran assigned to the East Hawaii Vice Unit.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Timeline of events:



Around 1:00 a.m. on Monday, March 10, 39-year-old Christopher Lucrisia arrived at a Hilohilo Street residence in Mountain View, demanding to see his ex-girlfriend, a 39-year-old Mountain View woman.After a brief argument in the driveway area, Lucrisia took out a handgun and fired at least one round into the ground. Police believe shrapnel from that round struck the 39-year-old woman causing superficial wounds to her legs and feet. Lucrisia fled the area in a primer-black Nissan Xterra. As a convicted felon, Lucrisia is prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm or ammunition. Police were called and initiated reckless endangering and firearms charges against Lucrisia.

Then, around 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, March 12, Lucrisia returned to the same Hilohilo Street address and entered the home without permission. Once inside, Lucrisia threatened a bedridden 75-year-old woman with a firearm and stole a bag from her bed before threatening again to kill his ex-girlfriend, who was not home at the time. Police responded and initiated robbery and additional firearms cases against Lucrisia. Investigators with the Area I Criminal Investigation Section obtained Parras warrants to arrest Lucrisia for the pending charges. Earlier this morning, Hawaii Police Department investigators began checking the Puainako area near Kanoelehua Avenue, based on information that Lucrisia was in the area. Around 10:50 a.m., HPD Vice and Crime Reduction Unit personnel spotted Lucrisia in the front passenger seat of a white Chevy pick-up truck bearing Hawaii license plate ZLD-014. The Chevy pick-up truck was seen parking in the lot fronting a financial institution near the Prince Kūhiō Plaza. Officers wearing “POLICE” labeled equipment approached the Chevy pick-up truck on foot and demanded to turn the vehicle off and not move. Lucrisia brandished a handgun, pointed it directly at police, and fired at least twice. One round struck an officer in the right forearm, and a second round struck the same officer in the head. A nearby detective returned fire, shooting at least three rounds at Lucrisia. It is unknown if the gunfire struck Lucrisia or the truck’s driver.