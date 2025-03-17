(BIVN) – A tribute to the life and legacy of Ka Lani Kauikeaouli, Kamehameha III, will be this week in Keahou.

Kamehameha Schools is inviting the public to the 24th annual Kauikeaouli Festival, extending through the weekend of March 21st to 22nd at the Outrigger Kona Resort and Spa.

From a Kamehameha Schools news release:

This tribute honors the visionary aliʻi who integrated traditional and modern governance, secured international recognition of his kingdom’s sovereignty, and aspired for Hawaiʻi to become an axis of education and enlightenment. Kamehameha Schools stewards 54 acres of ʻĀina Pauahi at Keauhou Bay, legacy lands bequeathed by founder Ke Aliʻi Bernice Pauahi Bishop. Kauikeaouli was the son of Kamehameha I and his highest-ranking wife, Keōpūolani. Keauhou Bay holds special significance as a wahi pana where distinguished leaders like Kauikeaouli, his sister, Princess Nāhi‘ena‘ena and renowned Hawaiian scholar David Malo were born. While the actual date of Kauikeaouli’s birthday is unknown, scholars believe he was born in August 1814. After ascending to the throne, however, Kauikeaouli picked March 17 as his birthday because of his affinity for St. Patrick.



“This festival offers a unique opportunity for the community to reconnect with the cherished ʻāina of Ka Lani Kauikeaouli,” said Kilohana Hirano, Kamehameha Schools community strategist for Hawaiʻi Island. “We invite kānaka to return and engage with these lands that hold deep historical and cultural importance.”



The theme for this year’s tribute is “He Aupuni Palapala – Mine is the kingdom of literacy and learning.” A proud partner of the birthday celebration is the Daughters of Hawaiʻi, a nonprofit founded to perpetuate Hawaiian culture by preserving two of Hawaiʻi’s royal palaces and Kauikeaouli’s birth site. The Daughters of Hawaiʻi will open the festivities on March 17 starting at 8:30 a.m. with a free talk story session about the legacy of Kauikeaouli at SeaQuest with Historian Boyd Bond followed by a procession to Keauhou Bay to offer hoʻokupu.

The festivities continue with a panel discussion starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 21 at Kaleiopapa Convention Center. Panelists Kainoa Daines, Kamana Beamer, Kolby Akamu Moser, Shane Akoni Palacat-Nelsen, and Ulalia Woodside Lee, will discuss working in the field of historic preservation.



On March 22, at 2 p.m., the community is encouraged to attend a presentation on the Keauhou Bay Management Plan at Kaleiopapa Convention Center hosted by Marissa Harman, Kamehameha Schools director of planning and development. A guided walking tour of Keauhou Bay will follow. In the evening from 5 to 9:30 p.m., a free ʻaha mele at the Outrigger Kona Resort & Spa will feature musicians Brother Noland, Kamakakēhau Fernandez, Pookela Wood, and Kumu Hula Keʻala Ching and Ka Pā Hula O Nā Wai Iwi Ola.

More information on the event can be found on the ksbe.edu website.