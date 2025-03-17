(BIVN) – 23 year-old Silas Zion made his initial appearance in Hilo Circuit Court on Monday afternoon, facing charges in connection to the attempted murder of a police officer on Friday.
Zion was charged with accomplice to attempted murder, hindering prosecution, and firearms offenses.
The incident occurred on March 14th outside the First Hawaiian Bank in the parking lot of the Prince Kuhio Plaza in Hilo. A manhunt for the primary shooting suspect, Christopher Lucrisia, came to an end two days later when Lucrisia died during an officer-involved shooting in Mountain View.
Prosecutors filed a motion to commit Zion without bail. Following his initial court appearance, his bail was maintained at $3,073,000. Zion was ordered to appear for a preliminary hearing on March 19th.
From the office of the Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen:
Zion is charged with Accomplice to Attempted Murder in the First Degree, Hindering Prosecution in the First Degree, Place to Keep Pistol or Revolver, and Place to Keep Ammunition.
Accomplice to Attempted Murder in the First Degree carries a penalty of a life term without the possibility of parole. Place to Keep Pistol or Revolver is a class B felony offense which carries a penalty of either a ten-year prison term of four years probation and up to eighteen months in jail. Hindering Prosecution in the First Degree is a class C felony offense and carries a penalty of either a five-year prison term or four years probation and up to twelve months in jail.
The charges are merely allegations, and the Defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
The felony investigation was led by Detective Kimo Keli‘ipa‘akaua, Area I Criminal Investigation Section, Hawai‘i Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Heipua Ah Loy.
The Office of the Prosecuting Attorney remains dedicated to the pursuit of justice with integrity and commitment. Anyone having information to assist local law enforcement should call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HILO, Hawaiʻi - Silas Zion is charged with Accomplice to Attempted Murder in the First Degree, Hindering Prosecution in the First Degree, and firearms offenses.