(BIVN) – 23 year-old Silas Zion made his initial appearance in Hilo Circuit Court on Monday afternoon, facing charges in connection to the attempted murder of a police officer on Friday.

Zion was charged with accomplice to attempted murder, hindering prosecution, and firearms offenses.

The incident occurred on March 14th outside the First Hawaiian Bank in the parking lot of the Prince Kuhio Plaza in Hilo. A manhunt for the primary shooting suspect, Christopher Lucrisia, came to an end two days later when Lucrisia died during an officer-involved shooting in Mountain View.

Prosecutors filed a motion to commit Zion without bail. Following his initial court appearance, his bail was maintained at $3,073,000. Zion was ordered to appear for a preliminary hearing on March 19th.



