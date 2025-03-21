(BIVN) – The ongoing Kīlauea summit eruption within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National park is paused once again, and the USGS Alert Level remains at WATCH.

Episode 14 of the ongoing Halemaʻumaʻu eruption ended at 1:49 p.m. HST on March 20. when lava fountaining stopped at the south vent. Fountains from the north vent ceased 11 minutes earlier.

Episode 14 lasted 28 hours and 23 minutes, scientists say, with the last 7 hours consisting of high lava fountains up to 600 feet (180 meters) high. Lava flows from this episode covered about 75% of the floor of Halemaʻumaʻu within the southern part of the summit caldera.