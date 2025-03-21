(BIVN) – Mauna Loa volcano on Hawaiʻi island is not erupting, and its USGS Alert Level is at NORMAL.

From this week’s Volcano Watch article, written by U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists and affiliates:

March 27 marks the anniversary of the onset of Mauna Loa’s dramatic 1868 eruption, when lava flows from the Southwest Rift Zone severely impacted the Kaʻū district. However, this may not have been the only place that saw significant changes during the eruption, since new research suggests a simultaneous collapse at the volcano’s summit—similar to events at Kīlauea in 2018. The known sequence of Mauna Loa’s 1868 events began with an eruptive phase at the summit around dawn on March 27, lasting a couple hours. Seismicity escalated thereafter, with Kaʻū residents experiencing near-continuous shaking from March 28–April 2. This unrest culminated in a M7.9 earthquake in the afternoon of April 2, the largest ever recorded in the state. The earthquake, along with a resultant tsunami along the coast and landslide near Wood Valley, collectively killed over 100 people and caused significant damage across the Island of Hawaiʻi. Seismicity continued to be felt after the M7.9 earthquake, and around 5:00 p.m. on April 7, eruptive fissures broke out from the volcano’s lower Southwest Rift Zone in what is now the Kāhuku unit of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. A swiftly flowing lava flow reached the coastline in just 3.5 hours. The rift zone eruption phase lasted a little over four days, ending overnight on April 11–12. By then, lava flows had inundated 9 square miles (24 square kilometers) of Kaʻū—including significant agricultural lands, and 1.5 miles (2.4 kilometers) of the island’s perimeter road. Events at Mauna Loa’s summit leading up to and during the rift zone eruption are not well understood. In this period of the 19th century, visits to the summit region were rare, so most of its eruptive activity was documented via observations from afar. However, records from visits to the summit in 1841, 1864, and 1872 can still help explain what happened at the time. In 1841, the US Exploring Expedition led by Lieutenant Charles Wilkes visited the volcano’s summit, mapping the area in detail for the very first time. A subsequent visit by William T. Brigham in 1864 found new lava covering some of the floor of Mokuʻāweoweo caldera, but otherwise no major changes. Then in September 1872, Honolulu’s Pacific Commercial Advertiser newspaper recounted a recent visit to watch a new summit eruption that had begun in August, with a new map of the caldera included in the story.