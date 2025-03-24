(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a High Surf Advisory for the west facing shores of Hawaiʻi island until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Beaches along North and South Kohala, as well as North and South Kona, could see surf heights up to 8 feet on Monday.

Forecasters say the large, long-period, northwest swell will peak Monday morning into early afternoon, then gradually

ease Monday night through midweek.

“Beach-goers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution when entering the water,” the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense stated in a radio message. “You will be informed as conditions change.”