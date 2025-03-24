(BIVN) – The ongoing Kīlauea summit eruption was paused as of Monday morning, but scientists expect the next eruptive episode to begin at any moment.

The USGS Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea is WATCH. Over the weekend, scientists reported Episode 15 was likely to begin late Sunday or Monday in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.

Over social media, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory wrote there was “a wee chance of (the start of the episode) being delayed to Monday night.”

From the USGS HVO update on Sunday:

Summit Observations: Episode 14 lasted 28 hours and 23 minutes with the last 7 hours and 19 minutes consisting of fountains up to 600 feet (180 meters) high predominantly from the south vent. Lava flows and fountains stopped erupting from the south vent within Halemaʻumaʻu crater at 1:49 p.m. HST on March 20. Fountains from the north vent ceased 11 minutes earlier. Lava flows from episode 14 covered 75% of the Halemaʻumaʻu crater floor. Spots of orange glow can still be seen on the crater floor at night as the erupted lava continues to cool. The vents continue to degas and glow at night, indicating magma remains at shallow levels in the vent. A detailed account of the eruption can be found in the Kīlauea update and the Status Report from March 20. Deflationary tilt at the summit recorded about 6 microradians lost during this episode using the the Uēkahuna (UWD) tiltmeter. The UWD tiltmeter has since experienced instrument malfunction and is not accurately recording tilt. The Sandhill (SDH) tiltmeter is now being used to track summit deformation. The SDH tiltmeter has recorded inflationary tilt that is about 75% of the tilt lost during episode 14. Seismic tremor decreased significantly at the end of episode 14 but remains above background. Volcanic gas emissions remain elevated. A maximum sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission rate measured in the morning on March 20 reached approximately 50,000 t/d. Based on measurements made during earlier episodes and pauses, SO2 emission rates are likely to be approximately 1,000 t/d during the current pause. An SO2 emission rate of 1,500 t/d was measured on March 20 at 5:00 p.m. HST. Strands of volcanic glass known as Pele’s Hair have been reported on surfaces throughout the summit area of Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park and surrounding communities.