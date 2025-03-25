(BIVN) – Former Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth has a new job with Central Pacific Bank.

Roth will serve as CPB’s Senior Vice President, Hawaii Island Region Manager. He will be based in the bank’s Hilo Branch.

The hire was announced on Monday by Arnold Martines, the bank’s Chairman, President & CEO.

From a CPB news release:

In his new role, Mitch will be responsible for the bank’s strategic and tactical objectives for Hawaii Island, which include oversight of sales, service and community partnership that enhance employee and customer experience. He will report directly to David Morimoto, Vice Chairman and Chief Operating Officer.

“We welcome Mitch to the CPB Ohana, where his proven leadership, experience, and compassion for people make him uniquely qualified to support CPB’s business and community objectives on Hawaii Island,” according to Morimoto.

“I am anxious to start my next chapter with CPB, a local institution with a storied legacy that closely aligns with my own values of service to the community and building partnerships of mutual benefit,” Roth said. “I look forward to this opportunity and would like to thank CPB for their trust and confidence in me.”

Roth is a career public servant and community advocate for Hawaii Island, where he served as Mayor from 2020 until 2024. He was elected as the Prosecuting Attorney for Hawaii County from 2012 until 2020. Prior to that he served as a Deputy Prosecuting Attorney in both Honolulu and Hawaii County from 1993 to 2012. He is passionate about community service and currently serves as a board member of the Palace Theatre, the Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii Island, and the Daniel R. Sayre Memorial Foundation, and is also a member of the Rotary Club of Hilo, the Exchange Club, and the US Japan Council (USJC).

He earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Hawaii at Manoa and a Juris Doctorate from Whittier Law School. Roth has been a resident of Hawaii Island for the past 27 years. He and his wife, Noriko, have three adult children, all graduates of Waiakea High School.