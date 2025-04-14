(BIVN) – Police have shared a cell phone photo of a man who is wanted for questioning in a recent robbery in Hilo, and is asking the public for help in identifying him.

The robbery incident took place at a Hilo gas station on Kamehameha Avenue on Saturday, March 29th.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

A store employee told responding police officers that a male suspect walked into the gas station store, proceeded to the beverage refrigerators, removed two twelve-packs of alcoholic beverages, and exited the store without paying for the items. The employee confronted the suspect outside the store, however the suspect refused to return the unpaid items. The male suspect subsequently assaulted the victim, fleeing the scene on a red bicycle traveling south on Pauahi Street.



The image displayed was captured from a cell phone taken by the victim during the incident and depicts the suspect leaving with the stolen items.



The suspect is described as a local man, 5 feet 7 inches tall, with dark colored hair with a heart tattoo on the right side of his face and tattoos on his chest.