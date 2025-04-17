(BIVN) – The daughter of the fisherman who went missing off the coast of Hawaiʻi island is pleading with rescue teams to continue the search for her father.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search for Earl “Oa” Hind, 42, who was last seen in the vicinity of Kaulana boat ramp.

“Ending the search now would be a terrible mistake,” wrote Makalapuaonalani Hind in an open latter shared with media. “My father is not only a seasoned seaman, he’s a survivor. He knows the ocean like the back of his hand. He knows how to catch fish, collect water, and endure. He has the skill, knowledge, and resilience to survive for weeks, even months, out at sea. If anyone can make it through this, it’s him.”

Hind noted that there has been no sign of wreckage.

Coast Guard and partner agency crews searched 200,048 square nautical miles for over 242 combined hours.

“We are deeply saddened to announce that despite widespread efforts, our search for Mr. Hind is now suspended,” said Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Raphael Sadowitz, search and rescue mission coordinator, Sector Honolulu. “We appreciate the tireless work of our partners and the local community and extend our deepest condolences to Mr. Hind’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

“Our family has not given up, and neither has our community. We’ve mobilized local volunteers, organized search parties, and turned to social media to spread the word,” Hind wrote. “The response has been overwhelming. Friends, neighbors, and strangers from across the islands have joined in, holding onto hope alongside us.”

A GoFundMe page, “Help Bring Oa Home: Support Our Search” has already raised over $88,000.

“We are pleading with those in power, and with the public, not to give up. My father is a husband, a grandfather, a friend, a vital part of our community. He has people who love him, who believe in him, and who are still searching,” Hind said. “To anyone who can help — media, officials, rescuers, volunteers — please help us amplify this message: don’t stop the search. He is out there. He is strong. He is waiting for us.”