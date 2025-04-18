(BIVN) – The 71-year-old Kona man who died after crashing his cycle into a tour bus on Queen Kaʻahumanu Highway on Wednesday has been identified.

Police say the man has been identified as Franz Albert-Ludwig Weber.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Responding to the reported crash at 9:08 a.m. on April 9, police determined that Weber was operating a black Trek cycle traveling south (Kona bound) when it rear-ended a green 2015 Motor Coach Industries tour bus that was stopped on the highway shoulder (makai side).



Weber was transported to the Kona Community Hospital for initial treatment and later transported to the Queens Medical Center on Oahu. He was pronounced dead at the Queens Medical Center on Thursday, April 17, at 9:34 a.m.

Police say the Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Officer Adam Roberg at (808) 326-4646, ext. 229, or email at adam.roberg@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

Police noted this is the 11th traffic fatality this year compared to 15 at this time last year.