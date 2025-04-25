(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi Police are investigating a murder following a reported domestic dispute in Puna’s Nānāwale Estates subdivision late Thursday night, April 24th.
Police described the incident in a Friday news release:
At 11:25 p.m., Puna patrol officers responded to a residence on Lehua Road in the Nānāwale Estates subdivision in Pahoa, after a female called police dispatch and reported that a man at the residence was not breathing. The woman reported that she and the 45-year-old man had been involved in a domestic, he had tried to kill her, and that she strangled him and he was now dead.
Responding officers located the man seated within the driver’s seat of a vehicle, slumped over. He was not breathing, no pulse was detected, and his face appeared purple. Officers immediately administered Narcan to the male, however, it was ineffective. They then attempted the use of an Automated External Defibrillator (AED), however due to the victim’s condition, the device was not advised. Arriving Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel took over life-saving measures and transported the victim via ambulance to the Hilo Benioff Medical Center; however he was pronounced dead at 11:57 p.m., while enroute to the hospital.
The female caller, 42-year-old Patricia Ann McConnell was arrested at the scene for second-degree murder and third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug. She was transported to the Pāhoa Police Station for processing, and later transferred to the East Hawai’i Detection Facility in Hilo. Upon arrest, McConnell was found in possession of a zip-packet containing a white crystalline substance in her pants pocket, which tested presumptive positive as methamphetamine.
Area I Criminal Investigation Division personnel responded to the scene to continue this investigation. An autopsy will be performed Friday morning, April 25, to determine the exact cause of death.
Police ask anyone who may have information about this incident to contact Detective David Po‘ohina of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section, at (808) 961-2385, or via email at David.Poohina@hawaiicounty.gov.
Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.
