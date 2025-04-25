(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi Police are investigating a murder following a reported domestic dispute in Puna’s Nānāwale Estates subdivision late Thursday night, April 24th.

Police described the incident in a Friday news release:

At 11:25 p.m., Puna patrol officers responded to a residence on Lehua Road in the Nānāwale Estates subdivision in Pahoa, after a female called police dispatch and reported that a man at the residence was not breathing. The woman reported that she and the 45-year-old man had been involved in a domestic, he had tried to kill her, and that she strangled him and he was now dead.

Responding officers located the man seated within the driver’s seat of a vehicle, slumped over. He was not breathing, no pulse was detected, and his face appeared purple. Officers immediately administered Narcan to the male, however, it was ineffective. They then attempted the use of an Automated External Defibrillator (AED), however due to the victim’s condition, the device was not advised. Arriving Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel took over life-saving measures and transported the victim via ambulance to the Hilo Benioff Medical Center; however he was pronounced dead at 11:57 p.m., while enroute to the hospital.