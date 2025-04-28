(BIVN) – The U.S. Coast Guard and the Hawaiʻi County Fire Department is searching for a missing kayaker off West Hawaiʻi.

42-year-old man Jared Willeford was seen launching a yellow kayak at approximately 8 a.m. on Sunday, April 27.

Good Samaritans spotted the unmanned yellow kayak 400-yards offshore from Keauhou at around 10 a.m. later that morning, the Coast Guard says.

Willeford’s family members and Hawaiʻi County Fire Department crews confirmed that Willeford’s truck and trailer are still located at the Keauhou boat ramp, the USCG says.

UPDATE – (8:35 p.m.) – “Security cameras at the Outrigger Kona Resort & Spa spotted the yellow kayak unmanned and drifting south at 9:04 a.m. Sunday with orange bib pants visible on board,” the USCG reported in an updated news release. “Contrary to earlier reports, Willeford is not currently wearing the orange bib pants.”

“Coast Guard teams have so far searched for a combined 20 hours and covered approximately 2,500 square miles. Current on-scene weather conditions consist of 10 mph winds, 3 to 4-foot seas and 13 miles of visibility,” the USCG reported. “Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point HC-130 Hercules airplane crew and an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to aid in the search. The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Berry (WPC 1124) also joined the search Monday.”

Anyone with information that may assist in search efforts should contact the Coast Guard on VHF-FM channel 16 or call the Sector Honolulu command center at 808-842-2600.