(BIVN) – A locally produced chocolate macadamia product is being recalled due to possible undeclared allergens.

The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) Food and Drug Branch alerted consumers on Monday of a recall issued by Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut Company, LLC. of its Mauna Loa Dark Chocolate Covered Macadamias.

The recall was required because of the possible presence of undeclared almonds and cashews, which are allergens.

From the Hawaiʻi DOH news release:

The recalled product was distributed to retail stores throughout Hawai‘i, packaged in 0.6- and 4-ounce bags. The 0.6-ounce bag has a Universal Product Code (UPC) of 0 72992 05464 4, with lot numbers K5069C1 or K5069C2, and a “best by” date of October 2026. The 4-ounce bag has a UPC of 0 72992 05556 6, with lot numbers B4339E1 or B4340E1, and a “best by” date of July 2026. FDB is following up with local stores to ensure that the recalled products are no longer available for sale.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds and/or cashews may run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume or are exposed to the product. Symptoms of an allergic reaction to these tree nuts may include runny nose, skin reactions such as hives or swelling, itching or tingling in or around the mouth and throat, digestive issues such as diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, and/or vomiting and/or signs of asthma such as coughing, wheezing, chest tightness or shortness of breath.

Allergies to almonds and/or cashews can also cause anaphylaxis, a reaction that narrows the airway and can block breathing. Symptoms of anaphylaxis include swelling or tightness of the throat, a severe drop in blood pressure, increased heart rate, chest pain or tightness, rapid pulse, shock, severe difficulty breathing, trouble swallowing, pale blue skin color and/or dizziness or fainting.

A consumer with an allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds and/or cashews should notify their healthcare provider if they were exposed to the recalled product or have consumed the product. If a consumer shows signs of anaphylaxis, immediately administer an epinephrine autoinjector (e.g., EpiPen, Auvi-Q, etc.) and call 911 or your local emergency number, as anaphylaxis is a medical emergency that requires immediate care. There have been no reports of illness or adverse events attributed to the recalled product.

The FDB advises consumers to verify if they purchased the recalled product based on UPC, lot, and “best by” markings on the label. Consumers should neither open nor eat the recalled products if anyone in their household has these tree nut allergies, to prevent exposure and potential symptoms. Consumers may return the recalled products to the place of purchase for a full refund, and may contact Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut Company, LLC at 1-888-255-5998, Monday through Friday, for additional information.